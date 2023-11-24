George Kittle steals Thanksgiving turkey on NBC broadcast

George Kittle wanted to share his blessings on Thanksgiving after the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers had a lot to be thankful for after a 31-13 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

The NBC broadcast prepared an actual cooked turkey for the contest. While some players were able to get a few bits and pieces, tight end George Kittle wanted the whole thing. Kittle stormed off the field with the entire fowl on a silver platter.

But before racing off to the locker room, Kittle stopped right at the tunnel entrance and shared some with the fans.

George Kittle running away with the turkey! 🦃😂@gkittle46 x @49ers pic.twitter.com/ltrjdXZO3Q — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 24, 2023

George Kittle has a Thanksgiving present pic.twitter.com/lQeco8xrWn — Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) November 24, 2023

A turkey leg courtesy of Kittle probably wasn’t the souvenir 49ers fans were expecting Thursday, but it’s definitely one worth being thankful for.

Kittle finished with 3 catches for 19 yards.

If there was anyone on the 49ers who deserved the whole turkey on Thursday, it was probably Christian McCaffrey.

The Niners running back rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries with 2 touchdowns in the win. But after the joke everyone made about McCaffrey during the contest, it’s unclear if turkey is a part of the All-Pro’s diet.