Everyone made the same joke about Christian McCaffrey’s helmet moment

Christian McCaffrey has played like a well-oiled machine for the San Francisco 49ers all season long. Fans thought he literally looked like one Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.

McCaffrey took some damage during the first half at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

Aside from a few nicks and bruises, McCaffrey’s helmet also needed some readjusting. The NBC broadcast had their camera zoomed in on McCaffrey as two 49ers workers tried to tighten screws on the All-Pro running back’s helmet.

Takes two screwdrivers to fix Christian McCaffrey's helmet. 😅@49ers x @CMC_22 pic.twitter.com/jHbJoCgT2h — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 24, 2023

The jokes about McCaffrey being a robot practically wrote themselves.

Proof CMC is a football robot pic.twitter.com/paYKjaCxwM — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023

Christian McCaffrey is a robot I knew it pic.twitter.com/AFXJEY0KkN — Andrew Cooper (@CoopAFiasco) November 24, 2023

lol turns out McCaffrey is the robot not Purdy pic.twitter.com/qKyTiWD1KH — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) November 24, 2023

McCaffrey has certainly looked the part of a cyborg for the 49ers this season. He entered Thursday’s matchup as the NFL’s leading rusher with 825 yards across 10 games.

McCaffrey has been a key component and arguably the most important player of what’s been a potent 49ers offense under Kyle Shanahan.

The 27-year-old remained obedient to his programming against the Seahawks. He rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries with 2 touchdowns in a 31-13 win over Seattle.