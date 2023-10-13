George Kittle has stern message on looming fine for anti-Cowboys shirt

George Kittle has zero regrets over his controversial undershirt worn during the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers matchup on Sunday night.

Kittle revealed his “F–K DALLAS” (edited by LBS for profanity) shirt underneath his jersey during his 3-touchdown performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The NFL is reportedly considering a punishment against Kittle for the wardrobe choice.

Kittle was asked by ESPN’s Nick Wagoner on Thursday about what the 49ers tight end expected the punishment would be.

“Probably to get a fine,” Kittle said. “I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So, it is what it is. It was a decision I made, if they want to fine me, they fine me.”

But Kittle made his feelings clear — flashing the shirt on live TV was worth any fine.

“One hundred percent,” Kittle added. “I’d do it again.”

The NFL has a rule banning players from wearing shirts with personal messages. The listed punishment for such a violation would amount to a fine worth just under $11,000.

Given that Kittle is in the third year of a 5-year, $75 million contract he signed back in 2021, it’s a small price to pay to get his intended message across.

Kittle’s shirt did bother Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But one of Kittle’s 49ers teammates swiftly came to his defense.