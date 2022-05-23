George Kittle recruiting two notable QBs for Tight End University

George Kittle has big plans for Tight End University in 2022.

Kittle is staging the second annual event at the end of June for tight ends to gather and educate each other on the art of the position. The San Francisco 49ers tight end is a co-founder and is working to line up several quarterbacks who will be tasked with throwing to the tight ends and helping with various drills.

Kittle has enlisted current and former 49ers teammates such as Trey Lance and Nick Mullens for the camp. However, he’s pushing to get Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson involved as well.

“You can help me peer pressure him, but Zach Wilson is at about 99 percent,” Kittle told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “He’s trying to decide if he wants to come back from Cabo or not. I was like, ‘Zach, you’re going to come back from Cabo,’ so if you want to help me influence him a little bit. Then the last one I’m working on, Josh Allen’s trying to see if he can make it work. Hopefully, we have a handful of awesome quarterbacks there who could also talk to us about running routes and what they see out there.”

Probably no coincidence that Kittle is trying to bring in big quarterbacks who might have been tight ends themselves in another life. That is particularly true of the 6-foot-5 Allen.

Getting the likes of Allen and Wilson shows how serious Tight End University already is. Just remember, you have to be elite enough to get an invite, though.