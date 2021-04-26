 Skip to main content
Monday, April 26, 2021

George Kittle trolls Kyle Shanahan over answer to Jimmy Garoppolo question

April 26, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

George Kittle

Kyle Shanahan gave an unexpectedly dark answer on Monday to a question about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the the San Francisco 49ers, and George Kittle wasted no time trolling his head coach over the remark.

Shanahan was discussing the 49ers’ draft plans with reporters when he was asked if he can guarantee that Garoppolo will be on the roster come Sunday. His response was that he can’t even guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive on Sunday, let alone make promises about his roster.

Kittle had a hilarious reply.

“I’ll call you on Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach,” the star tight end tweeted.

Most people felt Shanahan was avoiding the question, but Kittle obviously couldn’t help himself.

Shanahan also seemed to offer another strong hint about Garoppolo’s future with the Niners on Monday, so it will be interesting to see how the draft turns out.

