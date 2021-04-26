Kyle Shanahan offers strong hint about 49ers’ plans for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers insisted Jimmy Garoppolo will be a part of their plans even after they traded up to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the quarterback can’t be feeling too certain about his future with the franchise after hearing Kyle Shanahan speak on Monday.

Shanahan told reporters the 49ers are still considering multiple quarterbacks with the No. 3 overall pick. The head coach also explained the rationale behind giving up so much to move from No. 12 to No. 3. He said the Niners felt they needed a starting QB.

“We could have sat there at 12, and waited which one came to us, if one did. … But we made a decision that we felt we needed to get a starting QB,” Shanahan said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We wanted to dictate it. We’ll get the one that we feel is best for us.”

After the 49ers made their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins last month, Shanahan said he would have to be “blown away” to trade Garoppolo. Reports indicated that the plan was for Garoppolo to enter the 2021 season as the team’s starter so the rookie had time to develop.

It’s possible that is still the plan, but Shanahan gave an interesting response on Monday when asked if he can guarantee Garoppolo will be on the roster when the draft concludes.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday,” he quipped.

That was obviously Shanahan’s way of avoiding the question. San Francisco’s plan was probably two-fold when trading up to No. 3 — draft a top QB and recoup some draft capital by trading Garoppolo. The goal with insisting Garoppolo is part of the team’s future plans could have been to keep his trade value intact.

Garoppolo’s base salary for 2021 is more than $24 million. If Shanahan envisions a rookie starting right away, it makes no sense for the 49ers to keep Jimmy G. As for where he might end up, one team has seemed like the most obvious suitor all along.