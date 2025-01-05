 Skip to main content
George Pickens got into it with fans amid brutal game

January 4, 2025
by Larry Brown
George Pickens motions to fans

George Pickens got into it with some fans during his brutal performance in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 19-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday night.

Pickens had 1 catch for 0 yards on 6 targets in Pittsburgh’s loss. He dropped three passes and also was unable to connect with Russell Wilson on a big third down play in the final minute.

ESPN shared some video of Pickens’ low moments from the game. That included the former second-round pick getting into it with some fans.

That’s not at all what the Steelers and their fans wanted to see.

Pickens finishes the regular season with 59 catches for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns. He and Wilson need to get on the same page ahead of their Wild Card playoff game.

