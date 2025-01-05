George Pickens got into it with fans amid brutal game

George Pickens got into it with some fans during his brutal performance in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 19-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday night.

Pickens had 1 catch for 0 yards on 6 targets in Pittsburgh’s loss. He dropped three passes and also was unable to connect with Russell Wilson on a big third down play in the final minute.

ESPN shared some video of Pickens’ low moments from the game. That included the former second-round pick getting into it with some fans.

A night to forget for George Pickens: 1 Rec

6 Targets

3 Drops

0 Rec Yards pic.twitter.com/EEk3G48rl4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 5, 2025

That’s not at all what the Steelers and their fans wanted to see.

Pickens finishes the regular season with 59 catches for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns. He and Wilson need to get on the same page ahead of their Wild Card playoff game.