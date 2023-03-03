Georgia teammates go nuts after watching Nolan Smith’s ridiculous 40 time

Nolan Smith was the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday after he posted a ridiculous 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash.

Smith, who played in just eight games last season, showed off his athleticism during the day of workouts. Not only did he excel in the 40-yard dash, but he also had a notable 41-inch vertical leap. According to NFL Network, at 238 pounds, Smith is the heaviest player to post a sub-4.40 40 at the combine and greater than 40-inch vertical.

Smith’s teammates at Georgia were watching him on TV and went nuts upon seeing him run his 40. This video is great.

There’s a reason why Georgia has repeated as national champions. Not only do they have elite athletes like Smith, but they also have teammates who support one another in a big way. Those players were stoked for their fellow Bulldog, whose draft stock is now soaring.