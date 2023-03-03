 Skip to main content
Georgia teammates go nuts after watching Nolan Smith’s ridiculous 40 time

March 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Georgia players watching Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith was the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday after he posted a ridiculous 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash.

Smith, who played in just eight games last season, showed off his athleticism during the day of workouts. Not only did he excel in the 40-yard dash, but he also had a notable 41-inch vertical leap. According to NFL Network, at 238 pounds, Smith is the heaviest player to post a sub-4.40 40 at the combine and greater than 40-inch vertical.

Smith’s teammates at Georgia were watching him on TV and went nuts upon seeing him run his 40. This video is great.

There’s a reason why Georgia has repeated as national champions. Not only do they have elite athletes like Smith, but they also have teammates who support one another in a big way. Those players were stoked for their fellow Bulldog, whose draft stock is now soaring.

