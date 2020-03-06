Giants approve replacement Super Bowl ring for Steve Weatherford

Earlier this week, retired New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford revealed that his Super Bowl XLVI ring had been stolen as part of a string of neighborhood break-ins.

Weatherford said in a Facebook post that he gave his wife permission to put the ring in her purse following a speaking engagement, and that the entire purse and some other items were then stolen from their car.

“No, it’s not a joke⁣,” Weatherford wrote in a social media post. “Recently, a string of car break-ins happened in my neighborhood — all in one night, eight cars were broken into.

“I gave my ring to my wife the night before after speaking at an event, she put it in her purse, and… Well, if anyone sees a Super Bowl XLVI ring on eBay with a name largely engraved on the side –⁣ WEATHERFORD (spelled like that) — kindly text me.”

As part of Weatherford’s plea, he expressed hope that Giants co-owner John Mara would approve a second mint of his ring courtesy of Tiffany & Co., which would be paid for through insurance money.

The good news? TMZ Sports reports that the Giants have given the thumbs up to Tiffany & Co. to create a replacement ring for Weatherford.

The New York Giants tells us they will allow Tiffany & Co. to make a replacement Super Bowl 46 ring for Weatherford. Remember, the former Giants punter has insurance on the missing ring … but isn’t allowed to get a replacement without the green light from NYG ownership. According to the team, that ain’t a problem … ’cause the G-Men tell us they’re actively working on getting in touch with Steve, and are down to make him a replacement.

Weatherford spent four season with the Giants from 2011-2014 and set a Super Bowl record against the New England Patriots by downing three punts inside the 10-yard line.