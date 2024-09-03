Giants coach announces who will call plays this season

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced on Tuesday who will be calling plays for the team’s offense this season.

Daboll said that he would call plays for the team’s offense in 2024. He declined to provide much of an explanation when asked what went into the decision.

“We work well together offensively … getting ready to play Week 1. Doing everything we do to get ready,” Daboll said when asked why he decided to take over playcalling duties.

Brian Daboll on why he’s taking over playcalling pic.twitter.com/2SLUCMLqd9 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) September 3, 2024

Daboll is entering his third season as the Giants’ head coach. Mike Kafka has been the team’s offensive coordinator in all three seasons. Kafka held playcalling duties in his first two years with the team, though a report says Daboll would sometimes take over as the playcaller.

The Giants are coming off a 6-11 season. They were 30th in points scored and 29th in yards last season, so they are desperate to improve offensively in 2024. Daboll was an accomplished playcaller in Buffalo prior to taking the Giants’ head coach job. Perhaps he feels the need to get more involved with his job potentially on the line.