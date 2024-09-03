 Skip to main content
Giants coach announces who will call plays this season

September 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
Brian Daboll wearing a suit

Brian Daboll, who was recently hired as the new Giants head coach is shown in East Rutherford, NJ, Monday, January 31, 2022, where he introduced himself to members of the media. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced on Tuesday who will be calling plays for the team’s offense this season.

Daboll said that he would call plays for the team’s offense in 2024. He declined to provide much of an explanation when asked what went into the decision.

“We work well together offensively … getting ready to play Week 1. Doing everything we do to get ready,” Daboll said when asked why he decided to take over playcalling duties.

Daboll is entering his third season as the Giants’ head coach. Mike Kafka has been the team’s offensive coordinator in all three seasons. Kafka held playcalling duties in his first two years with the team, though a report says Daboll would sometimes take over as the playcaller.

The Giants are coming off a 6-11 season. They were 30th in points scored and 29th in yards last season, so they are desperate to improve offensively in 2024. Daboll was an accomplished playcaller in Buffalo prior to taking the Giants’ head coach job. Perhaps he feels the need to get more involved with his job potentially on the line.

Brian DabollNew York Giants
