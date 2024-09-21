Giants’ Brian Daboll, Jalin Hyatt call foul on reported trade request

Did New York Giants second-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt request a trade this summer after being beaten out by Darius Slayton for the No. 2 spot? Head coach Brian Daboll says no.

“Never told me that,” Daboll told reporters on Friday. “Jalin is probably one of the closer guys I am with on this team. You should ask Jalin.”

The question stemmed from an ESPN report published on Thursday. Citing “multiple sources,” beat writer Jordan Raanan reported that a frustrated Hyatt told the Giants that if they “weren’t going to use him, they should trade him.”

Like Daboll, Hyatt called the report “false” but did acknowledge that he’s disappointed in his limited role.

“I didn’t say that. I don’t know where that came from, but that’s false. I love being here,” Hyatt said. “I got so much respect for trading up for me and getting me. So, whatever that rumor was, it’s not true at all.

“I feel like it’s a fake story. I feel like it’s somebody’s out to get me or something. I didn’t say anything about not wanting to be here. Like I said, I love it here. And we’re doing the right things, right steps to get to where we want to get to as a team. And that’s my focus.”

Although many expected a breakout season from Hyatt in 2024, he’s taken just 28 offensive snaps, been targeted only a single time, and does not have a reception through two weeks.

All of that, Daboll says, is by design.

“I’m a competitor. I want to be out there. I want to play. And the coaching staff knows that, too. But it’s the NFL and whenever my chance is or whenever my opportunities are, that’s when I’m going to take advantage. So that’s my focus,” Hyatt added.

After the Giants traded up to select him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hyatt closed out his rookie season with 23 receptions for 373 yards. Both he and the team were hoping for more this year but so far, he’s a forgotten man.