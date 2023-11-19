Giants-Commanders fight leads to 2 players being ejected

Two players were ejected from Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders after a fight broke out.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell took a couple of big hits on a touchdown run late in the first half. He was shoved hard to the ground by Giants safety Xavier McKinney on the playy.

Very normal tackle turns into a fight… What else is McKinney supposed to do? pic.twitter.com/TyTpHej4N8 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) November 19, 2023

Howell had already broken the plane before he was shoved out of bounds by McKinney. There was no whistle, however, which is why McKinney kept playing. Commanders players did not appreciate the hit from McKinney on their quarterback, which lead to a heated altercation.

Things are getting chippy in the Giants-Commanders game 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/io1k70aSES — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2023

Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel shoved Giants defensive back Cor’Dale Flott in the back during the scrum. The two then got into a fight, which led to both being ejected.

Howell was checked for a concussion following the play but cleared to return.

The fight was the second we have seen in the NFL in the last two weeks. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers also got into it last Sunday after players took exception to a hit (video here).