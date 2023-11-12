Steelers and Packers have big sideline fight after game-ending late hit

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers got into a big sideline tussle at the end of Sunday’s game after a late hit following a game-clinching interception.

Needing a touchdown to win the game with three seconds left, Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw an interception from the Pittsburgh 16-yard line to Steelers safety Damontae Kazee. Kazee was heading toward the Pittsburgh sideline to go out of bounds and officially end the game, but was shoved very late by Packers guard Zach Tom.

The late shove sent Kazee flying into Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith and sparked a scrum on the sideline, with Steelers players understandably fuming over the needless hit.

Here's the full ending of Packers/Steelers with Jordan Love's INT and the scrum on the sideline pic.twitter.com/kFzuWtIzMF — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 12, 2023

It did not appear that anything serious happened in the scrum, with a number of Packers players rushing over to try to pull Tom out before something particularly bad happened. Kazee, who has been involved in rough stuff before, also appeared to be fine.

The skirmish had no impact on the ultimate result, with the Steelers escaping with a 23-19 victory.