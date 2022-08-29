Giants could trade notable receiver?

The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.

Slayton showed promise in his 2019 rookie season with 740 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. But he had a tough time fitting into the system of former Giants coach Joe Judge, especially last year when Slayton caught just 26 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants are now run by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, but Slayton is still itching for relevance on the depth chart behind Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson. The timing of this news is also interesting since the Giants were recently linked to a reunion with an unlikely former receiver.