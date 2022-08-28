Odell Beckham Jr. open to unlikely reunion?

Odell Beckham Jr. sure knows how to build drama.

The free agent wide receiver sparked a bit of mayhem this week with some comments that he made about his old team, the New York Giants. Beckham responded to a fan who commented underneath one of his recent Instagram posts for Beckham to “Come back to New York.”

The former Pro Bowler was receptive to the message and wrote back, “that was [fire emojis]!! well [sic] seeeeee I do miss my damn squad. Wanted to win a ring for that city.”

Soon to turn 30, Beckham was a first-round draft pick by the Giants in 2014 and rose to superstardom with them over the first several years of his career. But his relationship with the Giants went south after Beckham signed a five-year extension in 2018. The ex-LSU star openly criticized then-quarterback Eli Manning and the team’s coaching staff, which angered Giants ownership. Beckham was ultimately traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, less than seven months after signing his extension.

Beckham returning to the Giants after all that would certainly be something. But perhaps Beckham is just trying to create hype around himself since he has also been teasing interest in other prominent NFL teams.