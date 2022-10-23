Giants TE Daniel Bellinger taken to hospital after being poked in eye

Daniel Bellinger was taken to the hospital on Sunday after being poked in the eye.

The New York Giants tight end made a catch late in the second quarter for a gain of 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Bellinger was poked in the eye and injured on the play.

The tight end was carted off the field at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

#Giants TE Daniel Bellinger carted off after being poked in the eye. Looks real swollen and a lot of blood on the jersey. Prayers for the rookie 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LReVK4iHjB — Football Nerds (@FootballNerds_) October 23, 2022

Bellinger was taken to the hospital for examination and ruled out for the game. That was his only catch.

The Giants got a field goal on that possession. They wound up winning 23-17 to improve to 6-1.

Bellinger, a rookie 4th-round pick out of San Diego State, entered the game with 15 catches for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.