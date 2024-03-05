Rich Eisen drops huge rumor about Daniel Jones’ future with Giants

Could the New York Giants be fed up with quarterback Daniel Jones? Veteran radio host Rich Eisen has heard that to be the case.

Eisen was present during the recently concluded NFL combine last week. During a recent episode of “The Rich Eisen Show,” he ran a segment listing down the five “juiciest” NFL combine rumors.

Rumor number three centered on the Giants’ dwindling belief in Jones as their QB of the future.

“The Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones. Done. Might have to play him this year, but [he] ain’t it. And they feel, the words I heard multiple times, the two words were ‘buyer’s remorse,'” said Eisen.

The Giants signed Jones to a massive 4-year, $160 million contract before the start of last season. Jones was coming off a stellar 2022 campaign during which he threw for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 708 yards with 7 touchdowns across 16 games played.

Jones also led the Giants to their first playoff win since Eli Manning beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for the second time over a decade ago.

But Jones regressed mightily in 2023. He threw for just 909 yards with 2 touchdowns and 6 interceptions across 6 games played. The nightmare season got even worse when he was forced to undergo season-ending knee surgery after a Week 9 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants lost five of the six games Jones started in 2023. Their lone win was during a Week 2 contest against the Arizona Cardinals in which the Giants had to come back from a 21-point deficit.

Jones’ $160 million deal came with only $92 million in guarantees, which means that the Giants can cut Jones for a reasonable $22.2 million dead cap hit after the 2024 season.

Giants fans can at least take solace in the fact that they won’t have to incur the largest dead cap hit in NFL history like another team just did.