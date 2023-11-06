Extent of Daniel Jones’ knee injury revealed

Daniel Jones returned on Sunday after missing several games with a neck injury, but the New York Giants quarterback’s season is now officially over.

Jones exited New York’s 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders after going down early in the second quarter with a non-contact injury. Initial reports were that the Giants feared Jones tore his ACL, and those concerns were confirmed on Monday.

Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that Jones will undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Jones was 4/9 for 25 yards before exiting on Sunday. He just signed a big contract extension prior to the season and is owed more than $35 million in guaranteed money next year. Jones had already been struggling with just 2 touchdowns compared to 6 interceptions, so the Giants will have a big decision to make in the coming months.

The Giants will now be without their top two quarterbacks, as Tyrod Taylor was placed on injured reserve after he also got hurt last week. Tommy DeVito took over for Jones on Sunday and went 15/20 for 175 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.