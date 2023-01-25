Giants QB prepared to make career switch

An NFL backup quarterback is prepared to make a career switch.

Davis Webb is ready to make the switch from playing to going into coaching. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news via Twitter, saying that Webb is soliciting coaching offers.

Giants’ backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last off-season, has expressed interest in starting the transition from player to coach. After securing his first NFL start this season, Webb will consider making the jump to coaching for the right opportunity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2023

Webb, 28, was a third-round pick (No. 87 overall) by the New York Giants in 2017. He spent one season with them, then 2018 with the Jets, and he spent three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before returning to the Giants this season.

Webb started for the Giants in Week 18 after the team already had secured its spot as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. He threw for 168 yards and a touchdown in a 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

Perhaps making his first career start was enough for him to fulfill his playing dreams and be ready to transition to coaching.

Webb, who is from Prosper, Texas, began his college career at Texas Tech and transferred to Cal for his final season.