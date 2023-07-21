Giants sign former 1,000-yard rusher

The New York Giants appear to be purchasing some insurance for the whole Saquon Barkley situation.

The Giants announced on Friday that they have signed veteran running back James Robinson in free agency.

We have signed RB James Robinson pic.twitter.com/GI7NqQVWfN — New York Giants (@Giants) July 21, 2023

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that it is a one-year deal for the 24-year-old Robinson.

A former All-Rookie selection, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns as a first-year back with Jacksonville in 2020. But he has struggled to regain his form since then, especially following an Achilles rupture towards the end of the 2021 season. Between the Jaguars and the New York Jets last season, Robinson managed 425 total yards and three touchdowns (expressing frustration at certain points too).

Robinson signed with New England in March but was surprisingly released in June during a time when players were undergoing physicals at mandatory minicamp. Assuming Robinson is fully healthy, he should be a solid enough depth option in case the Giants’ saga with their Pro Bowl starting running back Barkley gets even uglier.