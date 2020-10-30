Giants CB Logan Ryan has great quote about facing Tom Brady

The New York Giants will face possibly their toughest challenge of the season on Monday night when they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fortunately, veteran cornerback Logan Ryan knows the perfect way to prepare.

Ryan, who was teammates with Brady in New England for four seasons, was asked on Friday about facing the six-time Super Bowl champion. He compared it to trying to get through the final boss in a “Mario” video game.

Giants CB Logan Ryan on facing Tom Brady this Monday night: "He’s like the final boss in Mario … and they have hammers and cannonballs and everything going off in the game. He presents every threat to you possible." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 30, 2020

Anyone born in the 1980s understands how frustrating it can be trying to get past the final boss in a Mario game, so that is actually a great analogy. Brady has been torturing opponents and crushing dreams for two decades now. In that sense, he’s not all that unlike Bowser.

Brady may be 43, but he once again has himself in the MVP discussion. He has thrown for 1,910 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions through seven games. Heck, even one of ESPN’s biggest boneheads recently admitted he was wrong about Brady. We should all pray for Ryan and the Giants’ defense on Monday night.