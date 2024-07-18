 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 18, 2024

Giants WR compares Malik Nabers to another star wide receiver

July 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

Malik Nabers at a press conference

The New York Giants have a star in their midst, at least according to wide receiver Darius Slayton.

In an appearance on the “All Facts No Brakes” podcast, Slayton raved about rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Slayton went as far as to compare Nabers to another former LSU wide receiver in Ja’Marr Chase, saying Nabers was physically a “clone” of Chase.

It’s safe to say the Giants would love it if Nabers turned into anything remotely similar to Chase. After three NFL seasons, Chase has already been an All-Pro and has tallied three 1,000-yard campaigns. He is universally regarded as one of the game’s best wide receivers and is essential to the Cincinnati Bengals’ success.

One lingering question about Nabers may be some off-field concerns, though those do not seem to be universal. The numbers are there, though: Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns at LSU last season, not much worse than the 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns Chase posted in his final season with the Tigers.

Article Tags

Darius SlaytonJa'Marr ChaseMalik NabersNew York Giants
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus