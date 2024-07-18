Giants WR compares Malik Nabers to another star wide receiver

The New York Giants have a star in their midst, at least according to wide receiver Darius Slayton.

In an appearance on the “All Facts No Brakes” podcast, Slayton raved about rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Slayton went as far as to compare Nabers to another former LSU wide receiver in Ja’Marr Chase, saying Nabers was physically a “clone” of Chase.

Darius Slayton thinks Malik Nabers is like a “clone” of #Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase 👀 “Honestly in my opinion he reminds me of Ja’Marr Chase, it’s like a clone. Malik’s about six-foot, they’re about the same size,” High praise for the #Giants rookie. (via @AllFactsPod) pic.twitter.com/OAcQgKdiHF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 18, 2024

It’s safe to say the Giants would love it if Nabers turned into anything remotely similar to Chase. After three NFL seasons, Chase has already been an All-Pro and has tallied three 1,000-yard campaigns. He is universally regarded as one of the game’s best wide receivers and is essential to the Cincinnati Bengals’ success.

One lingering question about Nabers may be some off-field concerns, though those do not seem to be universal. The numbers are there, though: Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns at LSU last season, not much worse than the 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns Chase posted in his final season with the Tigers.