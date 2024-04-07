NFL reporter says 1 top WR prospect is viewed as ‘high-maintenance’

Malik Nabers is widely expected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but one reporter claims there are teams that have concerns about the star wide receiver’s character.

NFL Draft analyst Tony Pauline wrote in a column for Sportskeeda this week that Nabers has a chance to be selected ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. as the first wide receiver off the board. However, Pauline said Nabers has “red flags” and there are concerns about him among NFL teams.

“The LSU junior is known as a high-maintenance prospect who may struggle in a big city,” Pauline wrote. “There are off-the-field questions Nabers has had to answer during the draft process, and teams must feel comfortable with those answers if they’re going to invest an early draft pick and millions of dollars in his services.”

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz has not heard the same. He ripped Pauline for trying to attack Nabers’ character.

There is so much wrong with this “report,” I don’t even know where to start. To attack a young person’s character with anonymous quotes less than three weeks before the NFL Draft is flat-out wrong. Malik Nabers deserves better. This stuff happens every year during draft season,… https://t.co/EabsYaAgU9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 7, 2024

Even if the concerns were exaggerated by Pauline, at least some undoubtedly exist. Nabers was arrested for carrying a gun while out on Bourbon Street in New Orleans last year, though he later turned in the weapon and the charge was dropped. Still, that is the type of incident that NFL executives would want to know more about.

There has been no indication, however, that Nabers is at risk of slipping down the board. He caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season after having over 1,000 yards as a junior as well. All signs have pointed to NFL teams being extremely high on him.