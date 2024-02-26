Giants open to making major move at QB?

The New York Giants may be one of the teams on the market for a quarterback this offseason, particularly through one specific avenue.

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan said on “SportsCenter” Monday that the Giants have at least some interest in drafting a quarterback if the right situation presents itself. According to Ranaan, there are doubts about Daniel Jones’ durability, and the franchise has the draft picks available to make a major move.

As for the QB position, if the situation presents itself correctly in the draft the #Giants would be open to pulling the trigger. pic.twitter.com/LoKTzomsYc — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 26, 2024

“I’ve been told by multiple sources that the Giants, if the situation presents itself correctly, would be at least seriously willing to look at the quarterback position. Who that’s going to be, we don’t know yet,” Ranaan said.

In addition to the No. 6 and No. 39 picks, the Giants hold the No. 47 pick as a result of last season’s Leonard Williams trade. That is certainly a decent amount of value if they wanted to try to move up, though it sounds like that decision has not been made yet.

The Giants still owe Jones $35.5 million in guaranteed money, and one insider says that bill might be the only thing keeping him on the roster. It certainly sounds like the team is ready to move in a different direction and is just looking for an opportunity to do so.