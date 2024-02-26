 Skip to main content
Giants make franchise tag decision on Saquon Barkley

February 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
Saquon Barkley takes off his helmet

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during warm ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley was not pleased with how things played out when the New York Giants used the franchise tag on him last offseason. This year, it appears things will be different.

The Giants are unlikely to use their franchise tag on Barkley, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The team is still interested in discussing a long-term deal with the running back, but will not tag him at a value of roughly $12.1 million.

Barkley will probably be fine with this news. He was not particularly pleased with how the Giants handled his free agency last year, and explicitly said he did not want to sit around and wait on a franchise tag decision this year. This decision will allow him to test the open market, though a return to the Giants is not off the table.

Barkley turned 27 earlier this month. The running back is coming off a season that saw him rush for 962 yards and six touchdowns, but perhaps more importantly, he was largely healthy and played in 14 games.

