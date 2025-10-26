Giants had TD taken away by one of the worst penalty calls of the season

The New York Giants had a touchdown taken off the board during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and head coach Brian Daboll had every right to be furious about it.

The Giants were trailing 31-13 when wide receiver Darius Slayton caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. It initially looked like New York had cut the Eagles’ lead to two scores with a huge play, but the touchdown was called back.

Slayton was called for offensive pass interference. An official felt that he pushed off of Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in order to gain separation.

Refs take this 68 yard Jaxson Dart to Darius Slayton TD off the board pic.twitter.com/pVAYJwd2N5 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 26, 2025

Replays showed that there was nothing more than hand-fighting between the two players. If anything, Mitchell got away with grabbing Slayton’s hand as the two were running down the field. You can see another angle:

So much hand-fighting happening I don't know how you call this.



Horrific. pic.twitter.com/QPENStkX6t — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 26, 2025

Daboll was beyond livid with the call.

Brian Daboll may commit murder pic.twitter.com/eszoARlcRr — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 26, 2025

That was almost as bad as the call that took a long touchdown away from the New England Patriots earlier this season.

Officials seem to be making an effort to keep an eye on offensive pass interference, but a push-off usually has to be obvious for a flag to be thrown. Slayton and Mitchell were merely battling for position.

While the odds of the Giants mounting a comeback would have been slim even if the touchdown stood, the bad call essentially made it impossible.