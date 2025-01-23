Giants could explore trade for ex-Pro Bowl QB?

The New York Giants are in desperate need of a quarterback, and there are questions about whether they will be able to land the player they want in the draft. If not, they might make a call about one specific veteran.

The Giants currently have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on Thursday that the team has done “extensive work” on both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, who are the top-two quarterbacks in the draft. But New York could also explore the trade market, where New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr might be available.

“The trade avenue could also be an option. The future of Derek Carr in New Orleans is one that could come into question. Nothing should be ruled out,” Raanan wrote.

If the Giants are set on drafting either Sanders or Ward, they will likely have to trade up. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns pick ahead of New York, and all three teams need a quarterback.

Carr is set to count just over $50 million against the salary cap next season. That is roughly how much cap space the Giants have available, though they would undoubtedly work out some sort of restructure with Carr if they were to acquire him.

Carr battled injuries this season and finished with with 2,145 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 10 games. He played in all 17 games last year and had 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns and 8 picks.

Though he is probably best viewed as a middle-of-the-pack option, Carr has made the Pro Bowl four times in his career. His $37.5 million average annual salary is very reasonable for a starting QB, though he did recently send a strong message about his contract.

Carr might make some sense for the Giants if they are unable to land Sanders or Ward.