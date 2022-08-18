Giants DC has hilarious response to Bill Belichick frustration

The New York Giants seemed to be a source of frustration for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the team’s preseason opener. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, however, clearly is not apologizing.

Belichick hinted at frustration with the Giants’ frequent blitzing during New York’s 23-21 preseason win last Thursday. Those blitzes would have been dialed up by Martindale, who is entering his first season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator following a stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

Martindale fielded a question about Belichick’s apparent frustration while meeting with the media on Thursday. He clearly came prepared for it judging by his response.

Wink Martindale asked about suggestions he blitzed too much against the Patriots in the preseason opener: “We’re onto Cincinnati.” — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 18, 2022

To be fair, Martindale can actually say this correctly. The Giants’ next preseason game is, in fact, against the Bengals.

The reference is, of course, to Belichick’s famous “on to Cincinnati” press conference back in 2014. That response has been jokingly used many times since, but not necessarily in a comeback to Belichick like this.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for a response from Belichick. After all, he’s a busy guy with a focus on his own team, as one of his other slogans would point out.