Giovani Bernard got testy with reporters over botched fake punt

December 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Giovani Bernard in the locker room

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the worst second-half meltdowns you will ever see in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and things began to come unraveled when Giovani Bernard made a critical mistake early in the third quarter. The veteran running back reluctantly spoke with reporters about the miscue after the game.

The Bucs were leading 17-3 when they called a fake punt from their own 26 on their first drive of the second half. Bernard was supposed to take a direct snap and try to run up the gut, but he somehow missed the call. He did not realize the snap was coming to him, which led to a fumble.

Tampa Bay’s defense held the Bengals to a field goal, but nothing went right for the Bucs from there. Tom Brady fumbled twice and threw two interceptions as Cincinnati scored 34 unanswered points. The Bengals won 34-23.

When reporters first tried to ask Bernard about the botched fake punt, he attempted to leave without answering questions. He then had a testy exchange with the media. Bernard accused reporters of not making an effort to talk to him all season until he messed up. ESPN’s Jenna Laine shared a video of the back-and-forth:

Bernard eventually fielded the questions. He took full responsibility for not knowing the playcall.

“It was a miscommunication, that’s all it was, on my part,” Bernard said. “I take complete fault for that.”

Bernard has been limited to just a handful of games this season because of injuries. Laine pointed that out to him when Bernard implied that the media only wanted a comment from him after he did something wrong. While Tampa Bay’s meltdown was not all on him, he certainly played a role.

