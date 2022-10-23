Gisele hires interesting divorce attorney for ‘fight’ with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are in the process of getting a divorce, and Gisele has hired an attorney who is very well-versed in high-profile splits from the sports/celebrity world.

Emily Smith of Page Six reports that Bundchen has hired Tom Sasser, who is the managing partner of Sasser, Cestero & Roy in West Palm Beach, Fla. Sasser is known for representing very wealthy clients, including Tiger Woods in the 15-time major champion’s ugly divorce from Elin Nordegren over a decade ago. Nordegren ended up with a settlement of around $100 million in one of the most expensive divorces of all time.

One source told Page Six that the divorce proceedings have already gotten bitter for Brady and Bundchen.

“Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers,” the source said. “They are ready for a fight.”

Brady and Bundchen are reportedly not at odds over their two children, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Both want joint custody.

There have been numerous reports over the years of issues between Brady and Gisele, but it seems like they are actually headed for a split this time. The two have been living separately for quite some time. You probably will not be surprised at the main reason Gisele wants a divorce.