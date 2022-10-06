Reason Gisele wants divorce from Tom Brady reportedly revealed

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for a divorce, and it sounds like the biggest issue in their marriage has been the obvious one — football.

According to a report from TMZ, Bundchen recently left Brady to live elsewhere and told him the couple’s marriage is over. That was not the first time she has threatened to file for divorce. Sources told TMZ that each time Gisele has threatened to leave Brady, the quarterback’s NFL career has been the root cause of her frustration.

Gisele said during a recent interview that she has concerns about Brady continuing to play because football is a “violent sport.” She also said she wants the seven-time Super Bowl champion to continue to “follow his joy.”

While that is a legitimate concern for Gisele, TMZ was told she also “simply hates” Brady’s work schedule and the fact that he is away from his family for half of the year. Brady and Gisele share two children together, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady also has 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Lawyers for Brady and Bundchen are reportedly already working on the details of the divorce, so it does not sound like the two are going to reconcile this time.