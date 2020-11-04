 Skip to main content
Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Golden Tate’s wife Elise rips Giants for not getting husband the ball

November 4, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Golden Tate

The New York Giants did not make any moves at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, and it’s safe to say that was a major disappointment for Golden Tate and his wife.

Tate has not taken on the type of role he envisioned for himself when he signed a four-year deal with the Giants prior to the 2019 season. After he caught a touchdown pass in Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the veteran receiver looked into the camera and said, “Throw me the ball!”

It seemed obvious that Tate was expressing frustration, but his wife Elise confirmed that in a social media rant. Mrs. Tate wrote on her Instagram story that Golden is constantly “WIDE OPEN” and needs to see more targets.

Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled for the Giants this season, which is one of the reasons Tate’s stats are not where they used to be. It’s a bit surprising that the Giants wouldn’t find a way to trade the disgruntled 32-year-old, though there may not have been any market for him.

You could argue that the Giants were robbed by a controversial call late in Monday’s game (video here), but that is a very small fraction of the problems they have had this season. Tate and his wife aren’t the only ones frustrated with how things are going in New York.

