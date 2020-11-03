 Skip to main content
Referees change pass interference penalty on controversial Giants-Bucs 2-point conversion attempt

November 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

Antoine Winfield pass interference

The referees in the “Monday Night Football” between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers controversially changed their call on a 2-point conversion attempt late in Monday’s game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants scored on a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Golden Tate with 28 seconds left to make it 25-23. The Giants then attempted a 2-point conversion to try and tie the game at 25.

Jones threw a pass for Dion Lewis that was behind the back and fell incomplete after some contact from Antoine Winfield Jr.

The refs initially threw a flag for pass interference on Winfield, but they deliberated and later decided there was no pass interference.

The refs picking up the flag kept the score at 25-23 rather than give the Giants another shot at the tying 2-pointer. New York then attempted an onside kick that was recovered by the Bucs, who were able to run out the clock for a 25-23 win.

This was the second time in Week 8 we had a controversial pass interference question.

Did the refs make the right call in picking up the flag?

