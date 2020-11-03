Referees change pass interference penalty on controversial Giants-Bucs 2-point conversion attempt
The referees in the “Monday Night Football” between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers controversially changed their call on a 2-point conversion attempt late in Monday’s game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Giants scored on a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Golden Tate with 28 seconds left to make it 25-23. The Giants then attempted a 2-point conversion to try and tie the game at 25.
Jones threw a pass for Dion Lewis that was behind the back and fell incomplete after some contact from Antoine Winfield Jr.
Was this pass interference?
The refs initially threw a flag for pass interference on Winfield, but they deliberated and later decided there was no pass interference.
The refs picking up the flag kept the score at 25-23 rather than give the Giants another shot at the tying 2-pointer. New York then attempted an onside kick that was recovered by the Bucs, who were able to run out the clock for a 25-23 win.
This was the second time in Week 8 we had a controversial pass interference question.
Did the refs make the right call in picking up the flag?