Referees change pass interference penalty on controversial Giants-Bucs 2-point conversion attempt

The referees in the “Monday Night Football” between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers controversially changed their call on a 2-point conversion attempt late in Monday’s game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants scored on a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Golden Tate with 28 seconds left to make it 25-23. The Giants then attempted a 2-point conversion to try and tie the game at 25.

Jones threw a pass for Dion Lewis that was behind the back and fell incomplete after some contact from Antoine Winfield Jr.

Was this pass interference? pic.twitter.com/4n3Yi59PLI — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 3, 2020

The refs initially threw a flag for pass interference on Winfield, but they deliberated and later decided there was no pass interference.

The refs picking up the flag kept the score at 25-23 rather than give the Giants another shot at the tying 2-pointer. New York then attempted an onside kick that was recovered by the Bucs, who were able to run out the clock for a 25-23 win.

This was the second time in Week 8 we had a controversial pass interference question.

Did the refs make the right call in picking up the flag?