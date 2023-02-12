Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia tear up red carpet ahead of Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt and mother Tavia Hunt delivered a tour de force on the red carpet in the week leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Tavia is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and Gracie is their daughter. Tavia is a former model and beauty queen, while Gracie is a model and beauty queen. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

From the NFL Awards show to the Super Bowl Opening Night, the Hunt family tore up the red carpet all week.

Here was Gracie at Super Bowl Opening Night.

Here is Tavia on the red carpet.

Here was the family after the Chiefs beat the Bengals to win the AFC and advance to the Super Bowl. In one of the photos, you can see brother Knobel and other daughter, Ava.

The Hunt family is looking for their Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons.