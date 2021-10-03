Graham Gano got jinxed hard by FOX broadcast before missed field goal

The announcer jinx struck again in the NFL on Sunday, with New York Giants kicker Graham Gano the victim this time.

Gano and the Giants were set up for a 35-yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The FOX broadcast justifiably pointed out that Gano had converted on 37 consecutive field goals, which was tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history.

That, unfortunately, was where the streak ended. Gano missed wide left as play-by-play man Kenny Albert tried to deflect blame to the graphics department.

Fox jinxed the hell out of Graham Gano pic.twitter.com/FIPKacLSRA — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 3, 2021

The announcer jinx is a tradition as old as the game itself. Just ask Justin Tucker, who should be well aware.

Gano made an extra point later in the half, so the good news is he got back on track very quickly.