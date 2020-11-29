 Skip to main content
Graham Gano had perfect game after battling tough COVID-19 symptoms

November 29, 2020
by Grey Papke

Graham Gano

Graham Gano returned to action Sunday after spending over a week on the COVID/Reserve list, and it sounds like it was a pretty impressive feat to get back as quickly as he did.

Gano converted all four of his field goal attempts in Sunday’s 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, he went into detail about his battle with COVID-19, in which he experienced a number of symptoms.

Gano was no longer symptomatic by Sunday, and had tested negative for the virus prior to the game.

We’ve heard about some pro athletes who have gotten quite sick as a result of COVID-19. Gano is only the latest.

