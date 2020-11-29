Graham Gano had perfect game after battling tough COVID-19 symptoms

Graham Gano returned to action Sunday after spending over a week on the COVID/Reserve list, and it sounds like it was a pretty impressive feat to get back as quickly as he did.

Gano converted all four of his field goal attempts in Sunday’s 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, he went into detail about his battle with COVID-19, in which he experienced a number of symptoms.

Wow, Graham Gano was symptomatic. He had a high fever, body aches, fatigue, lost taste and smell for a bit, and felt "pretty beat" today and was still perfect on field goals. #Giants — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 29, 2020

Gano was no longer symptomatic by Sunday, and had tested negative for the virus prior to the game.

We’ve heard about some pro athletes who have gotten quite sick as a result of COVID-19. Gano is only the latest.