Christian Wood felt for a second he was ‘about to die’ with COVID-19

Christian Wood was one of the first documented positive cases for COVID-19 within the NBA. We didn’t hear much about the matter other than we learned on March 14 he had tested positive for the virus. Wood was said to be asymptomatic at the time, but apparently things didn’t go that smoothly for him.

The Ringer’s Yaron Weitzman published a story on Tuesday about Wood. In the story, Wood said that at first he only really had cold symptoms. But then things got bad.

“It felt like I had the flu but 100 times worse,” Wood told Weitzman. “For a second, it felt like I was about to die.”

Despite feeling that terribly during his bought with COVID, Wood was able to make a full recovery from the virus. As of March 25, the big man was said to be feeling great and fully recovered.

Wood became a sought-after player in free agency this offseason. He ended up signing a 3-year, $41 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

An undrafted center out of UNLV, Wood averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in just 21.4 minutes per game for the Pistons last season.