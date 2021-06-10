Greg Olsen shares touching video of son telling siblings about heart transplant

Greg Olsen’s son TJ was fortunate enough to quickly find a donor match so he could undergo a heart procedure last week, and the 8-year-old has been incredibly charismatic given the circumstances. Olsen gave us another inside look at that on Thurday.

Olsen shared another heartwarming video on Twitter that showed TJ delivering the news about his heart transplant to his brother and sister. The looks on the youngsters’ faces were priceless.

Exactly 1 week ago, the selfless act of a random stranger, our special angel donor, allowed TJ to share this news with his brother and sister. Forever grateful #tbt pic.twitter.com/rg5mh6Xsa3 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 10, 2021

All indications have been that TJ’s heart transplant went as well as it could have. Olsen shared another video on Monday of TJ thanking those who have prayed for him and supported him, which you can see here.

TJ has undergone three open-heart surgeries since he was born. We certainly hope his transplant will be the last.