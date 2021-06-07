 Skip to main content
Greg Olsen shares awesome video of son TJ after heart transplant

June 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Greg Olsen son TJ

Greg Olsen’s son TJ underwent heart transplant surgery on Friday, and all indications are that it went as well as it could have.

TJ, who is 8, has had serious heart problems since birth. Doctors recently informed the Olsen family that TJ would need a heart transplant, and fortunately they were quickly able to find a donor match. On Monday morning, Olsen shared a video of TJ thanking all of those who have prayed for him and supported him.

Olsen said Friday that doctors were pleased with TJ’s surgery and that TJ would have to be sedated for the first few days of his recovery. Olsen also thanked the family whose loved one donated a heart.

TJ has undergone three open-heart surgeries since he was born. He has shown remarkable resilience, and Greg even shared a video of him and his son playing catch recently as the family awaited a donor match.

Hopefully the positive updates keep coming for TJ and the Olsen family.

