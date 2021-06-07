Greg Olsen shares awesome video of son TJ after heart transplant

Greg Olsen’s son TJ underwent heart transplant surgery on Friday, and all indications are that it went as well as it could have.

TJ, who is 8, has had serious heart problems since birth. Doctors recently informed the Olsen family that TJ would need a heart transplant, and fortunately they were quickly able to find a donor match. On Monday morning, Olsen shared a video of TJ thanking all of those who have prayed for him and supported him.

Someone has an update pic.twitter.com/L1Zk2AgHpd — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 7, 2021

Olsen said Friday that doctors were pleased with TJ’s surgery and that TJ would have to be sedated for the first few days of his recovery. Olsen also thanked the family whose loved one donated a heart.

We also want to ask that everyone takes a second to pray for our donor family. Their selflessness during a tragic time gave our boy a chance at life. We don’t know who they are, but we will forever be grateful for everyday we get to have with Tj Olsen Family — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 4, 2021

TJ has undergone three open-heart surgeries since he was born. He has shown remarkable resilience, and Greg even shared a video of him and his son playing catch recently as the family awaited a donor match.

Hopefully the positive updates keep coming for TJ and the Olsen family.