Everyone crowned 1 Jets player as big winner after loss to 49ers

Haason Reddick didn’t suit up for the New York Jets’ Week 1 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. But several fans believe Reddick scored the biggest win based on Monday’s result.

Reddick decided to sit out the Jets’ season opener, becoming the last player in the NFL to continue to hold out on his team due to an ongoing contract dispute. The 2-time Pro Bowler forfeited a pretty hefty game check by doing so.

Without Reddick, the Jets’ defense just didn’t have enough juice to slow down the 49ers. The home team cruised to a 32-19 win at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Despite not playing a single snap on Monday night, Reddick had his name trending on social media. A handful of fans imagined Reddick being gaining some leverage in contract discussions given how poorly the Jets’ defense performed.

Haason Reddick looking at the Jets pass rush pic.twitter.com/tGgfxmkioB — 𓋹 (@JustPhilly__) September 10, 2024

Haason Reddick when the Jets try to renegotiate a new contract for him tomorrow pic.twitter.com/AasZRmf5ar — 🧘🏾‍♂️ (@bdrip1k) September 10, 2024

Haason Reddick watching the 49ers score on 5 straight drives pic.twitter.com/qwEZR0NY7R — Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) September 10, 2024

The Jets calling Haason Reddick for an extension after watching their defense today:pic.twitter.com/HNYUzZswOF — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) September 10, 2024

The 49ers have a formidable offensive line, led by 3-time All-Pro Trent Williams. The Niners star didn’t allow a single pressure in 33 pass blocking snaps against the Jets. R

49ers left tackle Trent WIlliams did not allow a single pressure tonight against the Jets on 33 pass blocking snaps. It was Williams' first game without allowing a pressure since Week 3, 2022 (min. 14 pass blocking snaps).#NYJvsSF | @49ers — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 10, 2024

Having Reddick out there could have altered the Jets’ defense completely. The veteran linebacker has tallied at least 11.0 sacks in each of the past 4 seasons.

The Jets’ Week 1 loss may not guarantee Reddick gets the contract that he desires. But it certainly didn’t hurt his cause.