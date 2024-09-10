 Skip to main content
Everyone crowned 1 Jets player as big winner after loss to 49ers

September 9, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
New York Jets helmets

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Haason Reddick didn’t suit up for the New York Jets’ Week 1 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. But several fans believe Reddick scored the biggest win based on Monday’s result.

Reddick decided to sit out the Jets’ season opener, becoming the last player in the NFL to continue to hold out on his team due to an ongoing contract dispute. The 2-time Pro Bowler forfeited a pretty hefty game check by doing so.

Without Reddick, the Jets’ defense just didn’t have enough juice to slow down the 49ers. The home team cruised to a 32-19 win at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Despite not playing a single snap on Monday night, Reddick had his name trending on social media. A handful of fans imagined Reddick being gaining some leverage in contract discussions given how poorly the Jets’ defense performed.

The 49ers have a formidable offensive line, led by 3-time All-Pro Trent Williams. The Niners star didn’t allow a single pressure in 33 pass blocking snaps against the Jets. R

Having Reddick out there could have altered the Jets’ defense completely. The veteran linebacker has tallied at least 11.0 sacks in each of the past 4 seasons.

The Jets’ Week 1 loss may not guarantee Reddick gets the contract that he desires. But it certainly didn’t hurt his cause.

