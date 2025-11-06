Haley Kalil stuns fans by revealing why she divorced ex-Pro Bowl OT Matt Kalil

Former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Matt Kalil and his ex-wife Haley have been divorced for several years, and the Sports Illustrated model recently shocked fans with some new information about what led to the split.

Kalil, a former USC star, was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 4 overall pick in 2012. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and played six seasons in Minnesota before brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Haley is a model who appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2019 and has nearly 10 million followers on social media.

Matt and Haley got married in 2015 and split in 2022. Haley spoke about the relationship during a recent Twitch live stream with Marlon Garcia. She revealed that the “biggest factor” was that Matt is too well-endowed, which led to significant intimacy issues.

Haley suggested that she and Matt were unable to have sex because of the issue. She said they tried numerous things to make it work but that it was too much to overcome.

“I was gonna try it all — therapist, doctor, looked up, like, lipo-type s—, you know what I mean? That’s why it’s not, like, triggering. It’s kind of funny. It’s like my life is a comedy and it writes itself,” Haley said.

Haley said that Matt represents “.01% of the population” with his anatomy. You can listen to more of her comments here.

After the interview was viewed millions of times, Haley expressed regret in a statement to TMZ.

“I care deeply about respecting his privacy and the integrity of what we shared together,” Haley said. “During our livestream we talked about so much more than what’s being highlighted — the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection.

“It’s unfortunate that only one fragment is being amplified, because it doesn’t capture the full story of how meaningful things were to me. I hope the our hour and half long conversation reflects more than a funny soundbite.”

When Haley filed for divorce in 2022, she listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. Matt has since moved on and got married last year to model Keilani Asmus. We wish Asmus the best of luck.