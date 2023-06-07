Chiefs player displayed political message on his tie at White House

The Kansas City Chiefs visited the nation’s capital on Monday to be honored for their Super Bowl victory, and one player used the opportunity to share a subtle political message.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker wore a tie during the team’s White House visit that displayed the Latin phrase “Vulnerari Praesidio.” That translates to “protect the most vulnerable,” which is a pro-life message.

Joe Biden hosted The Chiefs at the White House today after winning the Super Bowl Two-time Catholic Super Bowl champ @buttkicker7 savagely photo-bombed Joe with a BASED pro-life message stitched right into his custom tie. In Latin it reads: “Vulnerari Praesidio” “PROTECT THE… pic.twitter.com/Zg4RETVkuH — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 6, 2023

Butker is a devout Christian who has been open about his Catholic faith. That was obviously his way of sharing his beliefs without making a major statement at an event where his team was being acknowledged for their accomplishments.

We have seen plenty of players skip their team’s White House visit to make a point, but no Chiefs went that route.