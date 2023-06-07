 Skip to main content
Chiefs player displayed political message on his tie at White House

June 7, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Harrison Butker looking up.

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) displays the names of remembrance on his Crucial Catch shirt during warmups against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs visited the nation’s capital on Monday to be honored for their Super Bowl victory, and one player used the opportunity to share a subtle political message.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker wore a tie during the team’s White House visit that displayed the Latin phrase “Vulnerari Praesidio.” That translates to “protect the most vulnerable,” which is a pro-life message.

Butker is a devout Christian who has been open about his Catholic faith. That was obviously his way of sharing his beliefs without making a major statement at an event where his team was being acknowledged for their accomplishments.

We have seen plenty of players skip their team’s White House visit to make a point, but no Chiefs went that route.

Article Tags

Harrison Butker
