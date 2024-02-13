 Skip to main content
Unlikely Chiefs player may have been close to winning Super Bowl MVP

February 13, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes became the obvious MVP of Super Bowl LVIII when he led a game-winning drive in overtime, but there was one other Kansas City Chiefs player who deserved consideration.

Harrison Butker had easily one of the best games ever for a kicker in the Super Bowl. The veteran accounted for 13 of Kansas City’s 25 points. He converted 4-of-4 field goal attempts, including a 57-yarder that was the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

The clutch performance in the Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers capped off an insanely good season for Butker.

Butker also made a 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining in regulation that sent the game to overtime. Had he gone on to make a game-winning kick in OT, there is a legitimate chance he would have been the first kicker to ever win a Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes went 34/46 for 333 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner to Mecole Hardman in overtime. He also threw a bad interception early in the second half. Mahomes came through for the Chiefs when it mattered, as usual, but you can easily make the argument that Butker was just as clutch on Sunday.

