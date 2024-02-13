Unlikely Chiefs player may have been close to winning Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes became the obvious MVP of Super Bowl LVIII when he led a game-winning drive in overtime, but there was one other Kansas City Chiefs player who deserved consideration.

Harrison Butker had easily one of the best games ever for a kicker in the Super Bowl. The veteran accounted for 13 of Kansas City’s 25 points. He converted 4-of-4 field goal attempts, including a 57-yarder that was the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

The clutch performance in the Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers capped off an insanely good season for Butker.

What a freaking season from Harrison Butker this year: ▫️44-of-46 on all field goals (95.7%)

▫️15-of-15 on field goals of 40+ yards

▫️7-of-7 on field goals of 50+ yards

▫️46-of-46 on extra points

▫️2 field goals from 50+ yards in the Super Bowl

▫️the longest field goal in Super… pic.twitter.com/ZMRTgzq0WG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2024

Butker also made a 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining in regulation that sent the game to overtime. Had he gone on to make a game-winning kick in OT, there is a legitimate chance he would have been the first kicker to ever win a Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes went 34/46 for 333 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner to Mecole Hardman in overtime. He also threw a bad interception early in the second half. Mahomes came through for the Chiefs when it mattered, as usual, but you can easily make the argument that Butker was just as clutch on Sunday.