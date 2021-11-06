 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 6, 2021

Harrison Smith avoids fine on controversial CeeDee Lamb tackle

November 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

Harrison Smith tackles CeeDee Lamb

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith avoided NFL discipline stemming from a play that had Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb heated.

Smith made a tackle on Lamb during last Sunday’s game between the two teams, and appeared to hold his arms around Lamb’s neck after the play. Lamb was mic’d up for the game and was captured on the bench afterwards complaining that Smith “was choking the s*** out of me on the sideline.”

Ultimately, the NFL did not see things the same way. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Smith was not fined over the play, as the league deemed that Smith’s thumb had accidentally been caught in Lamb’s chinstrap.

It’s easy to see how this looked bad, and from Lamb’s perspective, it was probably unpleasant. It would also be understandable if Lamb simply had no way of being aware that Smith wasn’t doing it on purpose.

Lamb probably won’t be happy anyway. That’s especially true when you consider the fact that he’s getting fined all the time himself.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus