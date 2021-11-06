Harrison Smith avoids fine on controversial CeeDee Lamb tackle

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith avoided NFL discipline stemming from a play that had Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb heated.

Smith made a tackle on Lamb during last Sunday’s game between the two teams, and appeared to hold his arms around Lamb’s neck after the play. Lamb was mic’d up for the game and was captured on the bench afterwards complaining that Smith “was choking the s*** out of me on the sideline.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said during game Sunday in reference to Vikings S Harrison Smith: “This man was choking the (expletive) out of me while I’m on the sideline.” Video of play and comment via @dallascowboys. No flag from official. pic.twitter.com/ztu0r7tN2R — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 3, 2021

Ultimately, the NFL did not see things the same way. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Smith was not fined over the play, as the league deemed that Smith’s thumb had accidentally been caught in Lamb’s chinstrap.

The NFL didn't fine #Vikings S Harrison Smith, whom #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb claimed in a mic'd up segment “was choking the s*** out of me on the sideline." Multiple league officials reviewed the play and it appeared Smith's thumb accidentally was caught in Lamb's chinstrap. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 6, 2021

It’s easy to see how this looked bad, and from Lamb’s perspective, it was probably unpleasant. It would also be understandable if Lamb simply had no way of being aware that Smith wasn’t doing it on purpose.

Lamb probably won’t be happy anyway. That’s especially true when you consider the fact that he’s getting fined all the time himself.