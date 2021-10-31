CeeDee Lamb has reportedly been fined by NFL five times in six games

CeeDee Lamb is enjoying a breakout second season with the Dallas Cowboys, but he is not making as much money as he expected. That is because the former first-round pick has racked up tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

Lamb has been fined a total of five times over the first month-plus of the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The NFL has fined him twice for having his jersey untucked. The first fine cost Lamb $5,150 and the second was $15,450. If Lamb commits the same violation a third time, he will be fined $46,350.

Lamb was also fined $5,150 for his socks not covering his lower leg in Dallas’ first game of the season. He was then fined $10,815 for an illegal crackback block against the Carolina Panthers and $10,300 for taunting against the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys beat the Patriots in overtime prior to their bye two weeks ago. Lamb torched New England’s secondary for the game-winning touchdown and then waived in the face of a defensive back.

CeeDee Lamb is so getting fined for taunting, but it was worth it pic.twitter.com/A8wfu1UJ12 — Larry Brown (@LBSports) October 17, 2021

In total, Lamb has been fined $46,865. Players have mocked the NFL in the past for uniform-related fines, but the money is starting to add up for Lamb. His base salary for 2021 is $1.247 million. He likely has a big contract coming his way at some point, but the fines are a significant portion of his earnings.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes the catch and runs the ball for the game winning touchdown in overtime at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports