Hendon Hooker flying up NFL teams’ draft boards?

Most pre-draft analysis centers on four highly-touted quarterbacks, but some teams appear to rate a fifth as belonging firmly in that mix.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer said in an appearance on Steve Smith’s “Cut To It” podcast that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the third-best quarterback in the draft on some teams’ boards. While Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are consistently viewed as the two best quarterbacks in the draft, some teams have Hooker in the mix with Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

“There are plenty of teams that have him third on their list, right below those top two in Bryce Young and CJ Stroud,” Palmer said. “Now, there’s a pretty sizable gap between the top two and then Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. Hendon Hooker slides right in there.”

“If you look at the production that he had, we’re looking at his production compared to Will Levis or Anthony Richardson this past season, it’s not even really close in what he was able to do. … There are plenty of teams that are like, ‘I like this guy much better than Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.'”

Palmer added that one primary concern teams have is that Hooker already turned 25 in January and likely will not play in 2023 due to the torn ACL he suffered at Tennessee. Essentially, he would not make his NFL debut until his age 26 season.

Hooker’s injury certainly hurt his draft stock, and some felt he deserved better during college football’s awards season as well. If Palmer is correct, a number of NFL teams may agree with that assessment. At this point, it would not be a huge shock to see him go in the first round.

Hooker threw for 3,135 yards and rushed for 430 more in 11 games last season for the Volunteers, with 27 passing touchdowns and two interceptions.