Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend Rudy Washington seriously injured in crash

Henry Ruggs suffered only minor injuries in the car crash that led to him being charged with two felonies early Tuesday morning, but his girlfriend and another woman were not as fortunate.

Ruggs was involved in a fatal car crash in Las Vegas that killed a 23-year-old woman. The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver allegedly was speeding and slammed his Corvette into the back of a Toyota Rav4 around 3:39 a.m. Ruggs’ girlfriend, Rudy Washington, was in the car with him at the time. Police said she suffered “serious” injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Ruggs suffered minor injuries and was released on Tuesday afternoon. Police say he showed signs of impairment at the scene. The 22-year-old has been booked on two charges: DUI with serious bodily harm and reckless driving with death or serious bodily harm. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the DUI charge. The reckless driving with death charge also carries a 1-6 year penalty.

Washington, whose full name is Kiara Kilgo-Washington, has a daughter with Ruggs. She shared a video of the young girl at a Raiders game recently.

How can you not LOVE my Kenzli 🥺💛 she Love the games 🖤🤍 #GoRaiders #RaiderNation #BabyRuggsiii Scream for Daddy Pretty Girl 🥳 @__RUGGS pic.twitter.com/Up0NkzKzTc — Rudy Washington💛 (@K_Rudy11) October 14, 2021

Washington and Ruggs attended a Las Vegas Golden Knights game together last season wearing custom “Ruggs III” jerseys.

Washington is from Alabama, according to her Twitter bio. Ruggs was a star at the University of Alabama before the Raiders drafted him 12th overall last year.

Ruggs had 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. The Raiders wasted no time releasing him after the accident, and the NFL also issued a statement. Ruggs’ NFL career may very well be over after just one and a half seasons.

