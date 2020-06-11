Henry Ruggs needed stitches in thigh, expected to be ready for training camp

Henry Ruggs III gave Oakland Raiders fans a scare earlier this month when word surfaced that he suffered an injury during a bizarre accident, but the rookie wide receiver is not in danger of missing any significant time.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Ruggs got pinned between a car and a trailer while he was helping a friend move. The former Alabama star suffered a laceration on his thigh and needed stitches, but he is expected to be ready for training camp whenever it begins.

Raiders’ first-round pick Henry Ruggs, who was injured last month when he got pinned between a trailer and a car while helping a friend move, got stitches in his thigh but suffered no muscular damage and is expected to be ready for training camp whenever it begins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2020

Rumblings on Twitter said Ruggs was extremely close to puncturing his femoral artery, but fortunately he did not. While the injury ended up being minor, it sounds like it could have been a lot worse considering he got pinned between a car and a trailer.

Ruggs, who averaged a whopping 17.9 yards per reception at Alabama, was considered one of the best wide receivers in this year’s draft. The Raiders have made it known how excited they are to have him, and fans and the team are likely breathing a sigh of relief that he did not seriously hurt himself.