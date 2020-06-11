pixel 1
Thursday, June 11, 2020

Henry Ruggs needed stitches in thigh, expected to be ready for training camp

June 11, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs III gave Oakland Raiders fans a scare earlier this month when word surfaced that he suffered an injury during a bizarre accident, but the rookie wide receiver is not in danger of missing any significant time.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Ruggs got pinned between a car and a trailer while he was helping a friend move. The former Alabama star suffered a laceration on his thigh and needed stitches, but he is expected to be ready for training camp whenever it begins.

Rumblings on Twitter said Ruggs was extremely close to puncturing his femoral artery, but fortunately he did not. While the injury ended up being minor, it sounds like it could have been a lot worse considering he got pinned between a car and a trailer.

Ruggs, who averaged a whopping 17.9 yards per reception at Alabama, was considered one of the best wide receivers in this year’s draft. The Raiders have made it known how excited they are to have him, and fans and the team are likely breathing a sigh of relief that he did not seriously hurt himself.

