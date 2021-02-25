Here is the best offer JJ Watt has reportedly received

NFL teams cannot technically begin negotiating with free agents for another three weeks, but we know J.J. Watt’s phone has not stopped buzzing since the Houston Texans released him. At least one team has already talked numbers with the star defensive lineman, and he probably liked what he heard.

Watt has received several offers, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The best one at the moment would pay the 31-year-old between $15-16 million per year.

That salary would easily place Watt among the 10 highest-paid defensive linemen in football. Of course, guaranteed money is all that really matters, so we would have to know more details of the offer to evaluate it.

Watt has plenty to think about before March 17, which is when free agents can officially sign with teams. There has been a lot of talk about him joining his brothers T.J. and Derek with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it sounds like these three teams are more likely suitors.

Watt seems to be enjoying his first experience with free agency, as evidenced by some of the awesome tweets he has sent since Houston parted ways with him.