Report: Three teams are favorites for JJ Watt

J.J. Watt is still considering his free agent destination, but it appears that a handful of teams have positioned themselves as favorites.

ESPN Seattle’s John Clayton reported Wednesday that the Titans, Packers, and Bills have established themselves as the favorites for Watt. Clayton later clarified that other teams remain in the hunt, but are not the favorites.

.@JohnClaytonNFL says JJ Watt won't be coming to Pittsburgh. Tennessee, Green Bay, and Buffalo are the 3 teams. Raiders as a dark horse. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 24, 2021

People are misinterpreting what I said on radio today. I said Tennessee, Green Bay and Buffalo were the leading teams for J.J. Watt but not the final three. Watt hasn't narrowed his list. The Cleveland Browns are still in. So are the Raiders. He has a dozen teams after him. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) February 24, 2021

Watt clearly favors contenders, as the three favorites all reached the postseason in 2020 and two of them played in their conference championship games. There are several other key factors Watt is said to be considering as well.

One thing is certain: you can expect Watt to take his time in making his final decision.