 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 24, 2021

Report: Three teams are favorites for JJ Watt

February 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

JJ Watt

J.J. Watt is still considering his free agent destination, but it appears that a handful of teams have positioned themselves as favorites.

ESPN Seattle’s John Clayton reported Wednesday that the Titans, Packers, and Bills have established themselves as the favorites for Watt. Clayton later clarified that other teams remain in the hunt, but are not the favorites.

Watt clearly favors contenders, as the three favorites all reached the postseason in 2020 and two of them played in their conference championship games. There are several other key factors Watt is said to be considering as well.

One thing is certain: you can expect Watt to take his time in making his final decision.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus